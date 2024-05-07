Q1 2024 Solvay SA Earnings Call Transcript

May 07, 2024 / 12:00PM GMT

Operator



Hello, and welcome to the Solvay Q1 Results Conference. My name is George, and I'll be coordinator for today's event. Please note that this conference is being recorded. (Operator Instructions)



I'd now like to hand the call over to your host today, Mr. Geoffroy d'Oultremont, Head of Investor Relations. Please go ahead, sir.



Geoffroy d'Oultremont - Solvay SA - Senior IR Manager



Good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to Solvay's First Quarter 2024 Earnings Call. My name is Geoffroy d'Oultremont, I'm the Head of Investor Relations. And I'm joined here today on the call by our CEO, Philippe Kehren; and our CFO, Alexandre Blum.



The call is being recorded and will be accessible for replay on the Investor Relations section of Solvay's website later today.



I would like to remind you that the presentation includes forward-looking statements that are subject to risk and uncertainties. The slides presented in today's call are also available on our website.



And with that, I'll turn the call over to Philippe.



