May 07, 2024 / 02:00PM GMT

Hilton Howell - Gray Television Inc - Executive Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer



Thank you, operator. Good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining our first quarter 2020 for earnings call with me here in Atlanta are all of our executive officers, Potlatch flattening, our President and Co-CEO, Sandy Brillon, our Chief Operating Officer, Kevin Latek, our Chief Legal and Development Officer, Jim Ryan, our Chief Financial Officer, and for the first time as an officer of this company, Jeff Gignac, currently our Executive Vice President of Finance. And as you all know, on July the first, Jeff will succeed Jim as the Chief Financial Officer of