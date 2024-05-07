Q1 2024 Regal Rexnord Corp Earnings Call Transcript

May 07, 2024 / 02:00PM GMT

Robert Douglas Barry - Regal Rexnord Corporation - VP of IR



Great. Thank you, operator. Good morning, and welcome to Regal Rexnord's First Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call. Joining me today are Louis Pinkham, our Chief Executive Officer; and Rob Rehard, our Chief Financial Officer.



On Slide 3, we state that we are presenting certain non-GAAP financial measures that we