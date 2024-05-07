Q1 2024 ProAssurance Corp Earnings Call Transcript

May 07, 2024 / 02:00PM GMT

Operator



Good morning, everyone, and welcome to ProAssurance's conference call to discuss the company's first quarter 2024 results. I would like to remind you that the call is being recorded and there will be a time for questions after the conclusion of prepared remarks. Now I will turn the call over to Heather Westel.



Heather Wietzel - ProAssurance Crop - SVP, Investor Relations



Morning, everyone. It's a pleasure to be here today. Proassurance issued both its news release and report on Form 10-Q and first quarter results yesterday, May 6, 2024. Included in those documents were cautionary statements about the significant risks, uncertainties and other factors that are out of the company's control and could affect ProAssurance's business and alter expected results. Please review those statements this morning.



Our management team will discuss select selected aspects of the results on this call and investors should review the 10-Q and news release for full and complete information. We expect to make statements on this call dealing with projections, estimates and