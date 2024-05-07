Q1 2024 Marketaxess Holdings Inc Earnings Call Transcript

May 07, 2024 / 02:00PM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by. Welcome to the MarketAxess First Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call.



(Operator Instructions) As a reminder, this conference call is being recorded on May 7, 2024. I would now like to turn the call over to Steve Davidson, Head of Investor Relations at MarketAxess. Please go ahead, sir.



Stephen C. Davidson - MarketAxess Holdings Inc. - Head of IR



Good morning, and welcome to the MarketAxess First Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call. For the call, Chris Concannon, Chief Executive Officer, will provide you with a strategic update on the company. Rich Schiffman, Global Head of Trading Solutions, will update you on the performance of our markets this quarter, and then I will review the financial results.



Before I turn the call over to Chris, let me remind you that today's call may include forward-looking statements. These statements represent the company's belief regarding future events that, by their nature, are uncertain. The company's actual results and financial condition may differ