Q2 2024 Mueller Water Products Inc Earnings Call Transcript

May 07, 2024 / 02:00PM GMT

Good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining us on Mueller Water Products' Second Quarter Conference Call. Yesterday afternoon, we issued our press release reporting results of operations for the quarter ended March 31, 2024. We also issued a press release providing an update on our leadership team and Board refreshment. Copies of the press releases are available on our website, your water products.com.



I'm joined this morning by Martie Zakas, our Chief Executive Officer, and Steve Hinrichs, our Chief Financial Officer and Chief Legal Officer. Following our prepared remarks, we will address questions related to the information