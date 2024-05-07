Q1 2024 Black Stone Minerals LP Earnings Call Transcript

May 07, 2024 / 02:00PM GMT
Operator
Good day and welcome to the Blackstone Minerals First Quarter Earnings Call. (Operator Instructions) Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded. If you require operator assistance, you can press star zero.
I'd now like to turn the call over to Mark Meaux, Director of Finance. Please go ahead.
Mark Meaux - Black Stone Minerals LP - Director of Finance
Thank you. Good morning to everyone and thank you for joining us either by phone or online for Black Stone Minerals First Quarter 2024 earnings conference call. Today's call is being recorded and will be available on our website, along with the earnings release which was issued last night.
Before we start, I'd like to advise you that we will be making forward-looking statements during this call about our plans, expectations and assumptions regarding our future performance. These statements involve risks that may cause our actual results to differ materially from the results expressed or implied in our forward-looking statements for a discussion of these risks, you should refer to
