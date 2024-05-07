Q1 2024 Black Stone Minerals LP Earnings Call Transcript

May 07, 2024 / 02:00PM GMT

Mark Meaux - Black Stone Minerals LP - Director of Finance



Good morning to everyone and thank you for joining us either by phone or online for Black Stone Minerals First Quarter 2024 earnings conference call.



Before we start, I'd like to advise you that we will be making forward-looking statements during this call about our plans, expectations and assumptions regarding our future performance.