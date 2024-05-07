Q2 2024 Real Matters Inc Earnings Call Transcript

May 07, 2024 / 02:00PM GMT

Operator



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Real Matters Q2 2024 earnings conference call. (Operator Instructions) This call is being recorded on Tuesday, May 7, 2024.



I would now like to turn the conference over to Lyne Beauregard, Vice President of Investor Relations and Corporate Communications. Please go ahead.



Lyne Beauregard - Real Matters Inc - Vice President - Investor Relations and Corporate Communications



Thank you, operator. And good morning, everyone. Welcome to Real Matters financial results conference call for the second quarter ended March 31, 2024. With me today are Real Matters, Chief Executive Officer, Brian Lang and Chief Financial Officer, Rodrigo Pinto.



This morning before market opened, we issued a news release announcing our results for the three and six months ended March 31, 2024. The release accompanying slide presentation as well as the financial statements and MD&A are posted in the Investors section of our website at realmatters.com.



During the call we will make certain forward-looking