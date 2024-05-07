Q1 2024 Purecycle Technologies Inc Earnings Call Transcript

May 07, 2024 / 02:00PM GMT

Christian Bruey - Purecycle Technologies Inc - Director of Corporate Communications



Thank you, [Jess] and welcome to PureCycle Technologies first quarter 2024 corporate update conference call. I'm Christian Bruey, Director of Corporate Communications for PureCycle. And joining me on the call today are Dustin Olson, our Chief Executive Officer; and Jamie Vasquez, our Chief Financial Officer. This morning, we will be highlighting our corporate developments for the first quarter 2024. The presentation we'll be going through on this call can also be found on the Investor tab at our website at purecycle.com.



Many of the statements made today will be forward-looking and are based on management's beliefs and assumptions and information currently available to management at this time. The statements are