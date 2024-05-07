Q1 2024 Otter Tail Corp Earnings Call Transcript

May 07, 2024 / 03:00PM GMT

Operator



Good morning, and welcome to Otter Tail Corporation First Quarter 2024 earnings conference call. Today's call is being recorded, and we will hold a question-and-answer session after the prepared remarks. I'll now turn the call over to company for their opening comments.



Beth Eiken - Otter Tail Corp - Manager - Investor Relations



Good morning, everyone, and welcome to our first quarter 2024 earnings conference call. My name Beth Eiken, and I'm Otter Tail Corporation's Manager of Investor Relations. Last night, we announced our first quarter financial results. Our complete earnings release and slides accompanying this call are available on our website at OtterTail.com. Our recording of this call will be available on our website later today.



With me on the call today are Chuck MacFarlane, Otter Tail Corporation's President and CEO; and Todd Wahlund, Otter Tail Corporation's Vice President and CFO.



Before we begin, I want to remind you that we will be making forward-looking statements during the course of this call.



As noted on Slide 2,