Q1 2024 Eastern Company Earnings Call Transcript

May 07, 2024 / 03:00PM GMT

Operator



Good morning, everyone, and welcome to the Eastern company's First Quarter Fiscal Year 2024 earnings call. (Operator Instructions) Please note this conference is being recorded.



I will now turn the conference over to your host, Marianne Barr, Treasurer of the Eastern company. Marianne, over to you.



Marianne Barr - Eastern Company - Treasurer and Corporate Secretary



Good morning, and thank you, everyone, for joining us this morning for a review of the Eastern company's results for the first quarter of 2024. With me on the call are Eastern's President and CEO, Mark Fernandez, and Eastern CFO. Nicholas fully of the company issued an earnings press release yesterday after the market closed.



If anyone has not yet seen the release, please visit the Investors section of the company's website, www.easterncompany.com, where you will find the release under Financial News. Please note that some of the information you will hear during today's call will consist of forward-looking