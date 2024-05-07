Q1 2024 Sempra Earnings Call Transcript

May 07, 2024 / 04:00PM GMT

Operator



Good day, and welcome to Sempra's First Quarter Earnings Call. Today's conference is being recorded. At this time, I'd like to turn it over to Glen Donovan. Please go ahead.



Glen Donovan - Sempra - VP of IR



Good morning, and welcome to Sempra's First Quarter 2024 Earnings Call. The live webcast of this teleconference and slide presentation are available on our website under our Events and Presentations section.



We have several members of our management team with us today, including Jeff Martin, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; Karen Sedgwick, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer; Trevor Mihalik, Executive Vice President and Group President, Sempra California; Justin Bird, Executive Vice President and Chief Executive Officer of Sempra Infrastructure; Allen Nye, Chief Executive Officer of Oncor; Peter Wall, Senior Vice President, Controller and Chief Accounting Officer; and other members of our senior management team.



Before starting, I'd like to remind everyone that we'll be discussing forward-looking statements within the