Q1 2024 Calfrac Well Services Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

May 07, 2024 / 04:00PM GMT

Michael Olinek - Calfrac Well Services Ltd - Chief Financial Officer, Member of the Board of Directors



Thank you, Carmen, and good morning and welcome to our discussion of Calfrac Well Services First Quarter 2024 results. Joining me on the call. Today's PEG-PAL, Calfrac's CEO. This morning's conference call will be conducted as follows. Pat will provide some opening commentary, after which I will summarize the