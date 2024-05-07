Q1 2024 Banco BPM SpA Earnings Call Transcript

May 07, 2024 / 04:00PM GMT

Giuseppe Castagna - Banco BPM SpA - Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director



Thank you very much, everybody. Thanks for being with us. I know it has been a long day for most of you. This is, I think, the third or fourth presentation in the day. So I will try to be quick, and I will be helped by the very strong and solid set of results. Maybe not so much so many