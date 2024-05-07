Q1 2024 Allegiant Travel Co Earnings Call Transcript

May 07, 2024 / 04:30PM GMT

Operator



Thank you for standing by. My name is D. and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the Allegiant Travel Company. First Quarter 2024 earnings call. (Operator Instructions) Thank you. I would now like to turn the call over to Sherry Wilson, Managing Director of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.



Sherry Wilson - Allegiant Travel Co - IR Contact Officer



Thank you, Dave, and welcome to the Allegiant Travel Company's first quarter 2024 earnings call. On the call with me today are Maury Gallagher, the company's Executive Chairman and CEO, Greg Anderson, President, Mike Origin's, President of Sunseeker Resorts being Angelo, our EVP and Chief Marketing Officer, Drew Wells, our SVP and Chief Revenue Officer, Robert Neal, SVP and Chief Financial Officer, and a handful of others to help answer questions. We will start the call with commentary and then open it up to questions. We ask that you please limit yourself to one question and one follow-up.



The Company's comments today will contain forward-looking