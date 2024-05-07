Q1 2024 Timbercreek Financial Corp Earnings Call Transcript

May 07, 2024 / 05:00PM GMT

Blair Tamblyn - Timbercreek Asset Management Inc - Chief Executive Officer, Independent Director



Thank you, operator. Good afternoon, everyone. Thanks for joining us to discuss the first-quarter financial results. As usual, I'm joined today by Scott Rowland, CIO; Tracy Johnston, CFO, Geoff McTait, Head of Canadian Originations and Global Syndications.



During the first quarter, we were able to generate solid income levels and deliver on our monthly distribution while navigating a near-term reduction in the average mortgage portfolio.



As we discussed on our last earnings call, we were intentionally cautious through much of 2023. And the lower portfolio balance also reflects two quarters of significant repayments, including the repayment of the large convexity portfolio in early January