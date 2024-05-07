May 07, 2024 / 08:15PM GMT
Operator
Greetings, and welcome to the STAAR Surgical first-quarter 2024 earnings call and webcast. (Operator Instructions) Please note this call is being recorded today, Tuesday, May 7, 2024.
I would now like to turn the call over to Brian Moore, Vice President of Investor Relations at STAAR Surgical. Please go ahead.
Brian Moore - STAAR Surgical Co - Investor Relation, Vice President, Media Relations, Corporate Development
Thank you, operator. Good afternoon, everyone, and thank you for joining us to discuss the company's financial results for the first quarter ended March 29, 2024. On the call today are Tom Frinzi, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Patrick Williams, Chief Financial Officer.
The press release of our first quarter results was issued just after 4:00 PM Eastern Time. We have posted the earnings release and our earnings presentation supplement to the Investor Relations section of STAAR's website at www.staar.com.
Before we begin, let me quickly remind you
Q1 2024 STAAR Surgical Co Earnings Call Transcript
May 07, 2024 / 08:15PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...