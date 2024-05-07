Q1 2024 Myriad Genetics Inc Earnings Call Transcript

May 07, 2024 / 08:30PM GMT

Matthew Scalo - Myriad Genetics, Inc. - SVP of IR



Matthew Scalo - Myriad Genetics, Inc. - SVP of IR

Thanks, Latif, and good afternoon and welcome to the Myriad Genetics First Quarter 2024 Earnings Call.



I'm Matt Scalo, Senior Vice President of Investor Relations, and on the call with me today are Paul Diaz, our President and Chief Executive Officer; Scott Leffler, our Chief Financial Officer; Sam Raha, our Chief Operating Officer; and Mark Verratti, our Chief Commercial Officer.


