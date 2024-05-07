Q1 2024 Goodness Growth Holdings Inc Earnings Call Transcript

May 07, 2024 / 08:30PM GMT

Operator



Thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Goodness Growth Holdings first-quarter 2024 results call. (Operator Instructions)



I would now like to turn the call over to Sam Gibbons, Investor Relations. Please go ahead.



Sam Gibbons - Goodness Growth Holdings Inc - IR



Thanks, Michelle, and thanks, everyone, for joining us. With me on today's call are our CEO and Interim CFO, Josh Rosen; and our President, Amber Shimpa. Today's conference call is being webcast live from the Investor Relations section of our website. Dial-in and webcast details for the call have also been provided in today's earnings release, which is also available on our website.



Before we get started, we'd like to remind everyone that today's conference call may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of US and Canadian securities laws. These statements are based on management's current expectations and involve risks and uncertainties that could differ materially from actual events and those described in such forward-looking statements.



For more