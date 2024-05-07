Q1 2024 Arista Networks Inc Earnings Call Transcript

May 07, 2024 / 08:30PM GMT

Good afternoon, everyone, and thank you for joining us. With me on today's call are Jayshree Ullal, Arista Networks' Chairperson and Chief Executive Officer; and Chantelle Breithaupt, Arista's Chief Financial Officer.



This afternoon, Arista Networks issued a press release announcing the results for its fiscal first quarter ending March 31, 2024.