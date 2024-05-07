Q1 2024 Rapid7 Inc Earnings Call Transcript

May 07, 2024 / 08:30PM GMT

Operator



Thank you for standing by. My name is Eric and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the Rapid7 First Quarter 2024 Earnings Call. (Operator Instructions)



Thank you. I would now like to turn the call over to Elizabeth Chwalk. Please go ahead.



Elizabeth Chwalk - Rapid7 Inc - Director, IR



Thank you, operator, and good afternoon, everyone. We appreciate you joining us today to discuss Rapid7's First Quarter 2024 Financial and Operating Results, in addition to our financial outlook for the second quarter and full fiscal year 2024.



With me on the call today are Corey Thomas, our CEO, and Tim Adams, our CFO. We have distributed our earnings press release over the wire, and it is now posted on our website at investors.rapid7.com, along with the updated company presentation and financial metrics file. This call is being broadcast live via webcast, and following the call, an audio replay will be available at investors.rapid7.com.



During this call, we may make statements related to our