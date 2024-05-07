Q1 2024 MaxCyte Inc Earnings Call Transcript

May 07, 2024 / 08:30PM GMT

Operator



Good day and thank you for standing by, and welcome to the MaxCyte first quarter of 2024 earnings conference call. (Operator Instructions) Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded. I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Eric Abdo, Investor Relations. Please go ahead.



Eric Abdo - MaxCyte, Inc - IR



Good afternoon, everyone. Thank you for participating in today's conference call. On the call from MaxCyte, we have Maher Masoud, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Douglas Swirsky, Chief Financial Officer. Earlier today, Maxim released financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2024 a copy of the press release is available on the company's website.



Before we begin, I need to read the following statement. Statements or comments made during this call may be forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal securities laws. Any statements contained in this call that relate to expectations or predictions of future events, results or performance are forward-looking statements and actual