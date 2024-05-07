Q1 2024 Revolve Group Inc Earnings Call Transcript

May 07, 2024 / 08:30PM GMT

Erik Randerson - Revolve Group Ltd - Vice President, Investor Relations



Good afternoon, everyone, and thanks for joining us to discuss Revolve's first-quarter 2024 results. Before we begin, I'd like to mention that we have posted a presentation containing Q1 financial highlights to our Investor Relations website located at investors.revolve.com.



I would also like to remind you that this conference call will include forward-looking statements, including statements related to our future growth; our inventory balance; our key priorities; and operating initiatives; industry trends; our marketing events; our partnerships, our physical retail stores; and our outlook for net sales; gross margin; operating expenses;