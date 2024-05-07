Q1 2024 Revolve Group Inc Earnings Call Transcript

May 07, 2024 / 08:30PM GMT
Operator
Good afternoon. My name is Joel, and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the Revolve first-quarter 2024 results conference call. (Operator Instructions)
At this time I'd like to turn the conference over to Erik Randerson, Vice President of Investor Relations at Revolve. You may begin.
Erik Randerson - Revolve Group Ltd - Vice President, Investor Relations
Good afternoon, everyone, and thanks for joining us to discuss Revolve's first-quarter 2024 results. Before we begin, I'd like to mention that we have posted a presentation containing Q1 financial highlights to our Investor Relations website located at investors.revolve.com.
I would also like to remind you that this conference call will include forward-looking statements, including statements related to our future growth; our inventory balance; our key priorities; and operating initiatives; industry trends; our marketing events; our partnerships, our physical retail stores; and our outlook for net sales; gross margin; operating expenses;
