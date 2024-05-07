Q1 2024 Solid Power Inc Earnings Call Transcript

May 07, 2024 / 08:30PM GMT

I'm joined on today's call by solid powers President and Chief Executive Officer, John Van Scoter; and Chief Financial Officer, Kevin Paprzycki.



I'd like to remind you that parts of our discussion today will include forward looking statements as defined by the US Securities laws. These forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and assumptions about future events and are based on currently available