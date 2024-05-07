Q1 2024 Veeco Instruments Inc Earnings Call Transcript

May 07, 2024 / 09:00PM GMT

Operator



Greetings and welcome to the Veeco Q1 2024 earnings call. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, this conference is being recorded. It is now my pleasure to introduce Anthony Pappone, Head of Investor Relations. Thank you. You may begin.



Anthony Pappone - Veeco Instruments Inc - Investor Relations



Thank you, and good afternoon, everyone. Joining me on the call today are Bill Miller, Veeco's Chief Executive Officer; and John Kiernan, our Chief Financial Officer.



Today's earnings release and slide presentation to accompany today's webcast is available on the Veeco website. To the extent that this call discusses expectations for future revenues, future earnings, market conditions, or otherwise make statements about the future, these forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to the risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the statements made.



These risks are discussed in detail in our Form 10-K annual report and other SEC filings. Veeco does not undertake any