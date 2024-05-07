Q1 2024 Bio Rad Laboratories Inc Earnings Call Transcript

May 07, 2024 / 09:00PM GMT

Operator



Good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to today's Bio-Rad First Quarter 2024 Earnings Results Conference Call. (Operator Instructions). Also today's call is being recorded (Operator Instructions). And now at this time, I'll turn things over to Mr. Edward Chung, Head of Investor Relations. Please go ahead, Mr. Chung.



Yong Chung - Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. - VP of IR



Thanks, Bob. Good afternoon, everyone, and thank you for joining us. Today, we will review the first quarter of 2024 financial results and provide an update on key business trends for Bio-Rad. With me on the call today are Norman Schwartz, our Chief Executive Officer; Andy Last, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer; and Roop Lakkaraju, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.



Before we begin our review, I would like to remind everyone that we will be making forward-looking statements about management's goals, plans and expectations, our future financial performance and other matters. These statements are based on assumptions and expectations of future events that