Q1 2024 Turtle Beach Corp Earnings Call Transcript

May 07, 2024 / 09:00PM GMT

Operator



Welcome to the Turtle Beach First Quarter 2024 conference call. My name is TD, and I will be your operator for today's call. (Operator Instructions) Today's prepared remarks are Chris Keirn, Chief Executive Officer; and John Hanson, Chief Financial Officer. In their prepared remarks, management team will open the call up for any questions. As a reminder, conference is being recorded.



I will now turn the call over to Alex Thompson from Investor Relations.



Alex Thompson - Gateway Group - Investor Relations



Alex, you may begin your operator on today's call. We will refer to the press release filed this afternoon that details the company's first quarter 2024 results, which can be downloaded from the Investor Relations page at corp dot Turtle Beach.com, where you'll also find the latest earnings presentation that supplements the information discussed on today's call. Finally, a recording of the call will be available on the Events and Presentations section of the company's website later today. Please be aware that some of the comments made during this call