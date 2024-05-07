May 07, 2024 / 09:00PM GMT

Operator



Thank you for standing by. My name is Alex, and I will be your conference operator today. (Operator Instructions) Again, I would now like to turn the call over to Ilya Grozovsky, Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Development. Please go ahead.



lya Grozovsky - Aterian Inc - Vice President, Investor Relations & Corporate Development



Thank you for joining us today to discuss Materials First Quarter 2024 earnings results on today's call are Joe Driscoll, our co-CEO and Arturo Rodriguez, our Co-CEO and CFO. copy of today's press release is available on the Investor Relations section of Atlassian's website at Teradata dot i. l.



Before we get started, I wanted to remind everyone that the remarks on this call may contain forward looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that are based on current management expectations. These may include, without limitation, predictions, expectations, targets or estimates, including regarding our anticipated financial performance, business plans and