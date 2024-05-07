Q1 2024 Aeva Technologies Inc Earnings Call Transcript

May 07, 2024 / 09:00PM GMT

Operator



Good day. My name is Deborah, and I will be your conference facilitator. I would like to welcome everyone to the Aeva Technologies First Quarter 2024 earnings conference call. (Operator Instructions)



I would now like to turn the call over to Andrew Fung, Senior Director of Investor Relations and Corporate Development. Andrew, please go ahead.



Andrew Fung - Aeva Technologies Inc - Director of Investor Relations



Thank you, and welcome, everyone to Aeva's first Quarter 2024 our earnings conference call. Joining on the call today are Soroush Salehian, Aeva's Co-Founder and CEO; and Saurabh Sinha, our CFO, head of this call, we issued our first quarter 2024 a press release and presentation, which we will refer to today and can be found on our Investor Relations website at investors dot iff.com.



Please note that on this call, we will be making forward-looking statements based on current expectations and assumptions which are subject to risks and uncertainties. These statements reflect our views only as of today and should not be relied upon as