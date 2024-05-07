Q1 2024 Open Lending Corp Earnings Call Transcript

May 07, 2024 / 09:00PM GMT

Operator



Good afternoon, and welcome to Open Lending's First Quarter 2024 earnings conference call. As a reminder, today's conference call is being recorded. On the call today are Chuck Jehl, Chief Financial Officer and Interim Chief Executive Officer; Cecilia Camarillo, Chief Accounting Officer.



Earlier today, the company posted its first quarter 2024 earnings release and supplemental slides to its investors relations website. In the release, you will find reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to the most comparable GAAP financial measures discussed on this call.



Before we begin, I would like to remind you that this call may contain estimates for other forward-looking statements that represent the company's view as of today, May seventh, 2024. Open Lending disclaims any obligation to update these statements to reflect future events or circumstances. Please refer to today's earnings release and our filings with the SEC for more information concerning factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied with such statements.



And now I'll