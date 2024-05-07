Q1 2024 Arko Corp. Earnings Call Transcript

May 07, 2024 / 09:00PM GMT

Operator



Thank you. Good afternoon, and welcome to ARKO's First Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast. On today's call are Rick Cutler, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Robb Giammatteo, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, our earnings press release and quarterly report on Form 10 Q for the first quarter of 2024 as filed with the SEC are available on ARKO's website at w. w. w. dot ARKO corp.com.



During our call today, unless otherwise stated, management will compare results to the same period in 2023.



Before we begin, please note that our first quarter 2024 financial information is unaudited. During this call, management may make forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Please review the forward-looking and cautionary statements section at the end of our first quarter 2024 earnings release for various factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from forward-looking statements made during the call today.



Any forward-looking statements made during this call