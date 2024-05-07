Q1 2024 Runway Growth Finance Corp Earnings Call Transcript

May 07, 2024 / 09:00PM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Runway Growth Finance first-quarter 2024 earnings conference call. Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded.



I would now like to hand the conference over to Quinlan Abel, Assistant Vice President, Investor Relations. Please go ahead.



Quinlan Abel - Runway Growth Finance Corp - Assistant Vice President, Investor Relations



Thank you, operator. Good evening, everyone, and welcome to the Runway Growth Finance conference call for the first quarter ended March 31, 2024. Joining us on the call today from Runway Growth Finance are David Spreng, Chairman, President, and Chief Executive Officer; Greg Greifeld, Managing Director, Deputy Chief Investment Officer, and Head of Credit of Runway Growth Capital; and Tom Raterman, Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer.



Runway Growth Finance's first-quarter 2024 financial results were released just after today's market close and can be accessed from Runway Growth Finance's Investor Relations website at investors