Q1 2024 Nextdoor Holdings Inc Earnings Call Transcript

May 07, 2024 / 09:00PM GMT

Operator



Hello, and welcome to the Nextdoor Q1 2024 earnings call. My name is Terry, and I'll be the conference operator for today. (Operator Instructions)



I would now hand the call over to John T. Williams, Head of Investor Relations to begin.



John Williams - Nextdoor Holdings Inc - Head of Investor Relations



Thank you, operator. I'm John T. Williams, Head of Investor Relations. Good afternoon, and thank you for joining us to review Nexstar's First-Quarter 2024 financial results. With us on the call today are Nirav Tolia, Executive Chair and incoming Chief Executive Officerl; and Matt Anderson, Chief Financial Officer.



During this call, we may make statements related to our business that are forward-looking statements under federal securities laws. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties.



Our actual results could differ materially from expectations reflected in any forward-looking statements for a discussion of the material risks and other important factors that could