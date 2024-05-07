May 07, 2024 / 09:00PM GMT
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by. (Operator Instructions)
I would now like to pass the conference over to Erik Bylin. Please go ahead, sir.
Erik Bylin - ESS Tech Inc - Head of Investor Relations
Welcome to ESS's first quarter of fiscal year 2024 financial results conference call. Joining me on the call today from ESS are Eric Dresselhuys, CEO; and Tony Rabb, CFO. Following management's prepared remarks, we will hold a Q&A session.
Earlier today, ESS released financial results for the first quarter of fiscal year 2024. The earnings release is available in the Investor Relations section of the company's website.
As a reminder, the information presented today will include forward-looking statements, including without limitation, statements about our growth prospects, partnerships, financial performance, and strategy for 2024 and beyond. Forward-looking statements are also subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or implied during
Q1 2024 ESS Tech Inc Earnings Call Transcript
May 07, 2024 / 09:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...