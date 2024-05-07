Q1 2024 ESS Tech Inc Earnings Call Transcript

May 07, 2024 / 09:00PM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by. (Operator Instructions)



I would now like to pass the conference over to Erik Bylin. Please go ahead, sir.



Erik Bylin - ESS Tech Inc - Head of Investor Relations



Welcome to ESS's first quarter of fiscal year 2024 financial results conference call. Joining me on the call today from ESS are Eric Dresselhuys, CEO; and Tony Rabb, CFO. Following management's prepared remarks, we will hold a Q&A session.



Earlier today, ESS released financial results for the first quarter of fiscal year 2024. The earnings release is available in the Investor Relations section of the company's website.



As a reminder, the information presented today will include forward-looking statements, including without limitation, statements about our growth prospects, partnerships, financial performance, and strategy for 2024 and beyond. Forward-looking statements are also subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or implied during