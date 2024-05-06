On May 6, 2024, R Kennedy, Director at First Solar Inc (FSLR, Financial), sold 2,000 shares of the company. The transaction was filed on the same day with the SEC. Following this sale, the insider has sold a total of 3,500 shares over the past year, with no recorded purchases.

First Solar Inc specializes in the manufacture of solar panels and the provision of comprehensive photovoltaic (PV) solar systems. The company focuses on sustainable, eco-friendly solutions by leveraging its advanced thin-film technology.

The shares were sold at a price of $196.73, valuing the transaction at approximately $393,460. This sale occurred when First Solar Inc's market cap was approximately $20.84 billion.

The price-earnings ratio of First Solar Inc stands at 20.41, which is below the industry median of 31.5. This ratio suggests a valuation that is less expensive relative to its peers.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of First Solar Inc is estimated at $176.21 per share, making the stock Fairly Valued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.12 at the time of the sale.

The insider transaction history for First Solar Inc shows a trend of more sales than purchases among insiders, with 26 sales and no buys over the past year.

This insider sale could be of interest to investors tracking insider behaviors as an indicator of company performance and valuation perspectives.

