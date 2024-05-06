On May 6, 2024, Katheryn Curtis, Director at Powell Industries Inc (POWL, Financial), sold 5,000 shares of the company. The transaction was documented in a recent SEC Filing. This sale follows a pattern observed over the past year, where the insider has sold a total of 5,000 shares and made no purchases.

Powell Industries Inc (POWL, Financial) specializes in the development, design, manufacture, and service of equipment and systems for the management and control of electrical energy and other critical processes. The company serves a wide range of industries, including oil and gas, industrial, and utility sectors.

Shares of Powell Industries Inc were priced at $165.79 on the day of the sale, positioning the company with a market cap of approximately $1.89 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 18.74, below both the industry median of 23.64 and the company's historical median.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of Powell Industries Inc is estimated at $57.69 per share, which suggests that the stock is significantly overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 2.87.

The insider transaction history for Powell Industries Inc shows a total of 14 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year, indicating a trend of insider selling.

This recent transaction by Katheryn Curtis aligns with the ongoing trend of insider sales at Powell Industries Inc, reflecting continued insider activity in the stock's trading.

