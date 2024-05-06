Director Nieto Luis P Jr Sells Shares of Ryder System Inc (R)

On May 6, 2024, Director Nieto Luis P Jr sold 1,443 shares of Ryder System Inc (R, Financial) as reported in a recent SEC Filing. This transaction is part of a series of sales by the insider, who has sold a total of 3,555 shares over the past year and has not made any purchases during the same period.

Ryder System Inc, a leader in transportation and logistics, provides fleet management, supply chain solutions, and dedicated transportation management. The company operates primarily in North America but also has a significant presence in the UK.

The shares were sold at a price of $125.61, valuing the transaction at approximately $181,395.23. Following this transaction, the market cap of Ryder System Inc stands at $5.49 billion.

The price-earnings ratio of Ryder System Inc is 16.32, which is below the industry median of 17.88. The company's stock is currently trading at a GF Value of $111.99, indicating a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.12. This suggests that the stock is modestly overvalued.

The insider transaction history for Ryder System Inc shows no insider buys in the past year, with 22 insider sells recorded during the same timeframe.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical multiples such as price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

