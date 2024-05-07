Insider Sale at Idaho Strategic Resources Inc (IDR)

President & CEO, 10% Owner John Swallow sold 172,914 shares of Idaho Strategic Resources Inc (IDR, Financial) on May 7, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing.

Idaho Strategic Resources Inc (IDR, Financial) is engaged in the exploration, development, and production of precious and base metals. The company's primary focus is on gold and silver mining.

On the date of the sale, shares of Idaho Strategic Resources Inc were priced at $8.44, resulting in a market cap of approximately $116.065 million. The price-earnings ratio of the company stood at 101.22, significantly above both the industry median and the company's historical median.

The GF Value of the stock is $9.46, indicating a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.89, which suggests that the stock is Fairly Valued.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 172,914 shares and has not made any purchases. This recent transaction marks the only insider sell in the past year for Idaho Strategic Resources Inc.

