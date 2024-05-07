JELD-WEN Holding Inc (JELD) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript Highlights: Navigating Challenges with Strategic Adjustments

Amidst declining revenues and market headwinds, JELD-WEN focuses on operational efficiencies and strategic pruning to stabilize financials.

Author's Avatar
Summary
  • First Quarter Revenue: $959 million, down 11% year-over-year.
  • Adjusted EBITDA: $69 million, down $10 million from the previous year.
  • Adjusted EBITDA Margin: 7.2%, slightly down by 10 basis points from the previous year.
  • North America Sales: $680 million, a decline of 11% from the previous year.
  • North America Adjusted EBITDA: $61 million, down from $79 million the previous year.
  • Europe Sales: $279 million.
  • Europe Adjusted EBITDA: $15 million.
  • Annual EBITDA Savings from Facility Closures: Expected to be at least $11 million.
  • CapEx Increase: Approximately $10 million year-over-year, funding transformation projects.
  • 2024 Revenue Guidance: Lowered to between $3.9 billion and $4.1 billion.
  • 2024 Adjusted EBITDA Guidance: Lowered to between $340 million and $380 million.
  • 2024 Operating Cash Flow: Expected to be approximately $325 million.
  • 2024 Free Cash Flow: Projected to be between $50 million and $75 million.
Article's Main Image

Release Date: May 07, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

  • JELD-WEN Holding Inc (JELD, Financial) is actively progressing on its transformation journey, focusing on operational improvements and cost efficiency.
  • The company has completed the closure of two North American facilities, which is expected to deliver at least $11 million of annual EBITDA savings.
  • JELD-WEN Holding Inc (JELD) is increasing its CapEx spending to support operational improvements, with a focus on material efficiency and production automation.
  • Despite market challenges, the company's first quarter sales and EBITDA were in line with expectations, supported by productivity actions.
  • JELD-WEN Holding Inc (JELD) continues to invest in its culture and leadership, enhancing skills and behaviors across the organization to strengthen its foundation.

Negative Points

  • First quarter revenues for JELD-WEN Holding Inc (JELD) were down 11% year over year, primarily due to volume declines in both North America and Europe.
  • Adjusted EBITDA for the first quarter decreased by $10 million year over year, with a marginal EBITDA margin reduction.
  • The company has lowered its revenue and adjusted EBITDA guidance for 2024, reflecting weaker than expected macroeconomic conditions and market challenges.
  • JELD-WEN Holding Inc (JELD) is experiencing significant volume mix headwinds, with a notable impact from lower volume in its core markets.
  • The repair and remodel market, a significant segment for JELD-WEN Holding Inc (JELD), continues to be weak, impacting the company's performance.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you unpack the reduction in top line guidance and EBITDA, especially considering the uncertain macro backdrop and the less seasonal uplift in the retail channel?
A: (William Christensen - CEO) The weaker R&R ramp-up in Q2 is a significant headwind, primarily focused on our US business. Inventory levels are staying neutral, without big swings, but there's a lower uptake across the market. This is mainly due to our large share in R&R, which is clearly a headwind influenced by guarded consumer sentiment and interest rate uncertainty. Regarding pruning, we are actively assessing our portfolio mix and profit levels, leading to decisions to stop certain lines of business in our Windows segment that aren't meeting profit expectations.

Q: How do you size the pruning dynamic for this year?
A: (William Christensen - CEO) The pruning could account for about $50 million to $100 million in top line headwind. From an EBITDA standpoint, while it's marginally dilutive, it's generally positive as long as we can effectively manage and remove fixed costs associated with these pruned lines.

Q: Could you provide more insight into the margin performance expected for this year, especially with the incremental momentum from cost initiatives in the second half?
A: (Julie Albrecht - CFO) We expect first half margins to be down slightly by about 100 basis points year-over-year, mainly due to lower volumes and one-time costs related to windows site closures. However, for the second half, we anticipate an improvement of about 100 to 150 basis points in margins, driven by better volume mix comparisons and the ramp-up of productivity and cost savings.

Q: Can you discuss the opportunities to gain more exposure with builders, particularly the big builders?
A: (William Christensen - CEO) The market is moving towards lower-end new construction, which has less interest rate sensitivity. We're underrepresented in Windows in this segment and are focusing on solving this by aligning our offerings, like our vinyl windows, to meet the demands of these builders for shorter lead times and higher service levels.

Q: Could you break out the impact from volume versus mix in the 12% core revenue decline?
A: (Julie Albrecht - CFO) The 12% volume mix decline was roughly split as 60% volume and 40% mix, with the mix headwind primarily in North America due to average selling price dynamics, particularly as we see strong unit volume growth in interior doors but at lower prices compared to premium windows.

Q: What specific factors led to the decision to shut down the airline composite window business?
A: (William Christensen - CEO) The decision was driven by delays in the project, lower than expected market traction, and significant input cost increases. These factors led to a business case that did not meet our expectations, prompting the tough decision to redirect resources to more value-creating projects within our portfolio.

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.