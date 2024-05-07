Release Date: May 07, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

Coty Inc (COTY, Financial) reported third-quarter results that exceeded expectations for the third time this year, indicating strong performance across key brands and segments.

The company is experiencing robust growth in its Prestige segment, with double-digit growth and significant market outperformance, driven by successful fragrance launches and strong sales in both the U.S. and Europe.

Coty Inc (COTY) is seeing positive momentum in e-commerce, which now represents about 20% of the business, with significant contributions to growth in both the Consumer Beauty and Prestige divisions.

Innovations in product offerings and marketing strategies, particularly in the Consumer Beauty segment, are becoming viral and are well-received by influencers and consumers, enhancing brand visibility and sales.

The company is optimistic about the recovery and future performance of the U.S. mass cosmetics market, supported by improvements in recent figures and ongoing innovations.

Negative Points

Coty Inc (COTY) noted some softness in the U.S. mass cosmetics market, particularly impacted by economic pressures on lower-income consumers and shifts in consumer preferences.

Despite strong e-commerce growth, the brick-and-mortar segment, especially in the U.S., is showing weaker performance relative to online sales.

The company faces challenges in the fragrance market due to increased competition, although it continues to perform well with new and existing fragrance lines.

There are concerns about the sustainability of high growth rates in the fragrance category, with discussions around market normalization and potential slowdowns.

Coty Inc (COTY) is navigating uncertainties in global markets, including potential impacts from economic conditions and changes in consumer spending behaviors.

Q & A Highlights

Q: What drives the confidence for a sequential acceleration in like-for-like sales in the first half of fiscal 2025?

A: Sue Y. Nabi, CEO of Coty Inc., expressed confidence in the acceleration due to the company's strong performance in the Prestige segment, which is growing in double digits. The dynamic market, particularly in Prestige fragrances, and successful new product launches like Burberry Goddess and Cosmic Kylie Jenner, contribute to this optimism. Additionally, innovations in Consumer Beauty are becoming viral, further supporting growth expectations.

Q: What are the expectations for guiding even higher given the current momentum?

A: Sue Y. Nabi noted that guiding at the upper end of 9% to 11% for this fiscal year represents an outstanding performance, considering it is likely the best among peers. The company's robust Q1 figures also provide a solid basis for confidence moving forward.

Q: Can you discuss the drivers of strong e-commerce performance and future plans with e-commerce retailers?

A: Sue Y. Nabi highlighted that e-commerce now represents about 1/5 of Coty's business, driven by digitalization of marketing and successful engagement with influencers. The company plans to continue exploring opportunities with key e-commerce retailers, leveraging brand strategies to enhance online sales.

Q: How is the fragrance market acceleration influenced by Travel Retail?

A: Sue Y. Nabi explained that while Travel Retail is performing well and growing, the core drivers of fragrance market acceleration are robust sales in the U.S. and Europe. Travel Retail complements this growth but is not the primary driver.

Q: What are the competitive advantages of Coty in the fragrance market?

A: The CEO outlined that Coty's success in the competitive fragrance market is due to its ability to create blockbuster fragrances using data and consumer insights, coupled with effective advertising and organizational capabilities. Additionally, leveraging technology for product innovation, such as increased fragrance longevity, provides a competitive edge.

Q: What is the impact of the current promotional environment and expectations for the upcoming holiday season?

A: Laurent Mercier, CFO of Coty Inc., stated that there is no major change in the promotional environment. The company continues to focus on premium innovation rather than increasing promotions, ensuring high-quality product offerings that resonate with consumers.

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.