Release Date: May 07, 2024

Positive Points

Successful acquisition and integration of Signature Systems, contributing $19.3 million in revenue and driving strong gross margin and EBITDA margin expansion.

Strategic shift into Horizon two, focusing on earnings per share targets and enhancing operational models to drive efficiency and growth.

Introduction of new product innovations, such as the Scepter military containers and the Flow and Go power fuel station, which are expected to drive future growth.

Maintained full-year guidance despite a slow start, with a focus on cost reduction and efficiency improvements to meet targets.

Strong foundation built over the past four years, enabling the company to navigate cyclical market downturns and focus on long-term growth.

Negative Points

First quarter performance below expectations with a 4% decrease in net sales and challenges in key end markets like RV, Marine, and consumer discretionary.

Integration challenges and slower than expected performance improvements in the automotive aftermarket portfolio, particularly with the Mohawk acquisition.

Experiencing softer demand in engineered solutions and distribution segments, impacting overall sales and profitability.

Increased SG&A expenses due to acquisition and integration costs, contributing to a decrease in adjusted operating income and EBITDA.

Continued headwinds in key end markets, necessitating further cost reduction initiatives and efficiency improvements to mitigate impacts.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Were you seeing a slowdown at the time of your Analyst Day or was that more pronounced?

A: Michael McGaugh, President and CEO of Myers Industries, explained that the slowdown became more pronounced post-Investor Day, particularly with a significant agricultural order being pushed to later in the year. He affirmed the company's guidance but noted a shift towards the lower end of the range due to the first quarter's performance.

Q: What gives you confidence to maintain the current earnings range, and what are you seeing so far in Q2?

A: Grant Fitz, CFO, highlighted the ramp-up in military orders and strong e-commerce demand as key factors supporting the guidance. He mentioned resolved issues with Amazon and anticipated growth from military and hurricane-related demands, which are expected to positively impact the company's performance in the upcoming quarters.

Q: Can you discuss the expected organic growth in material handling and distribution for the year?

A: Grant Fitz mentioned aiming for low single-digit growth in core material handling and significant growth from the Signature Systems acquisition. He also expressed confidence in achieving the projected growth despite current market challenges.

Q: What surprised you on the material handling side of the business this quarter?

A: Michael McGaugh noted that the major surprise was the shift of a large agricultural seed box order, which significantly impacted the quarter's results. He also mentioned weaker sales in discretionary items and distribution, which were unexpected.

Q: What have you learned from the Mohawk and Trilogy Plastics acquisitions that you're applying to Signature?

A: Michael McGaugh shared that the key learnings include the importance of swift and effective integration and aligning company cultures quickly. He emphasized the focus on acquiring quality companies with strong growth potential and differentiated products, which has been a successful strategy with Signature.

Q: Regarding the $79 million in cost savings mentioned, are these savings currently identified or is it a target?

A: Grant Fitz clarified that while the specific initiatives are still being identified, the company has a general idea of achieving these savings through footprint reduction and operational efficiencies. He assured that they are working on a pipeline of initiatives to ensure they meet or exceed the targeted savings.

