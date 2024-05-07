Release Date: May 07, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

Sealing technologies demonstrated strong operating performance with adjusted segment EBITDA margins exceeding 30%, driven by strength in nuclear and aerospace sectors.

Strategic pricing actions and acquisitions such as AMI have positively impacted financial results, demonstrating effective integration and market positioning.

Despite a revenue decline in the Advanced Surface Technologies (AST) segment, a 20% adjusted segment EBITDA margin was maintained, showing resilience and effective cost management.

Enpro Inc (NPO, Financial) maintains a robust balance sheet and financial flexibility, allowing for strategic investments and shareholder returns, including a consistent quarterly dividend.

The company is positioned for future growth with a focus on markets with secular growth drivers, and investments in technology and innovation to enhance market leadership.

Negative Points

Organic sales declined by 12%, with a significant impact from ongoing softness in the semiconductor market affecting the AST segment.

Total adjusted EBITDA decreased by approximately 15% year-over-year, with a reduction in adjusted EBITDA margin by 160 basis points.

First-quarter sales saw a nearly 9% decrease, primarily driven by lower results in the AST segment due to reduced semiconductor capital equipment spending.

Adjusted diluted earnings per share decreased by almost 20% from the previous year, largely due to the factors impacting adjusted EBITDA.

Free cash flow turned slightly negative in the first quarter compared to positive free cash flow in the prior year, influenced by a reduction in EBITDA and higher cash tax payments.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you discuss the current state of the semiconductor segment and expectations for recovery?

A: (Eric Vaillancourt - President, Chief Executive Officer, Director) The semiconductor segment has shown some momentum, particularly in cleaning and coating businesses, though other areas remain choppy without significant momentum. The company is preparing for a potential market recovery later this year, with backlogs growing across all segments, indicating a more positive outlook for the second half of the year.

Q: How does the semiconductor recovery fit into your guidance, and what is the confidence level that recovery will begin in the second half of the year?

A: (Joseph Bruderek - Chief Financial Officer, Executive Vice President - Finance) The company saw strength in the first half of 2023 due to firm backlogs and steady or growing positions in advanced node positioning and advanced cleaning business. The expectation is that inventory destocking will ease, and the recovery in semiconductor will significantly improve in the second half of the year, aligning with the company's guidance.

Q: Could you provide an update on the integration of AMI and its performance within the sealing segment?

A: (Eric Vaillancourt - President, Chief Executive Officer, Director) AMI has integrated exceptionally well and continues to perform strongly, contributing positively to the sealing segment. The acquisition is considered a significant success, and the team is executing well.

Q: What are the growth drivers for the nuclear and aerospace businesses, and how significant are these segments to Enpro?

A: (Eric Vaillancourt - President, Chief Executive Officer, Director) Projects like the ITER Project in France are driving results in the nuclear segment, which is experiencing a resurgence, particularly in Europe. The aerospace segment benefits from nearly every space launch in the U.S., with increasing launches driving business growth. Both segments are strategically important and expected to continue contributing to Enpro's growth.

Q: How is the sealing technologies segment managing the transition towards more aftermarket sales, especially with the expected downturn in the commercial vehicle market?

A: (Joseph Bruderek - Chief Financial Officer, Executive Vice President - Finance) The sealing technologies segment has successfully shifted focus towards the aftermarket, which has helped offset declines in the commercial OEM business. This strategic shift has led to improved margins and is expected to continue supporting the segment's performance despite market challenges.

Q: What are the expectations for Enpro's financial performance in the second half of the year, particularly concerning the AST segment?

A: (Joseph Bruderek - Chief Financial Officer, Executive Vice President - Finance) The company expects a low double-digit improvement in the AST segment in the second half compared to the first half. This improvement is anticipated due to market recovery and the impact of strategic investments and synergies from recent acquisitions. The precise timing of the recovery remains uncertain, but the company is well-positioned to benefit when the market conditions improve.

