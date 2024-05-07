Release Date: May 07, 2024

Positive Points

eHealth Inc (EHTH, Financial) reported a 26% year-over-year revenue growth in Q1 2024, driven primarily by its Medicare segment.

The company achieved positive operating cash flow of $3.3 million for the trailing 12 months ended March 31, 2024, marking a significant improvement from a cash outflow of over $150 million in the previous period.

Medicare Advantage enrollment grew by 9% year-over-year, and Medicare Supplement enrollments increased by 35%, demonstrating strong growth in core areas.

eHealth Inc (EHTH) has successfully transitioned to a more favorable competitive environment due to market consolidation and rationalization within the industry.

The company's Amplify carrier dedicated platform generated over $7 million in revenue in Q1, with positive feedback on the quality and efficiency of sales operations.

Negative Points

Despite overall growth, the Employer & Individual (E&I) segment revenue declined from $11.9 million in Q1 2023 to $10.6 million in Q1 2024, reflecting a reduction in enrollments.

The company reported a net loss of $17 million for the first quarter, although this was an improvement from a net loss of $19.9 million in the previous year.

Customer acquisition costs per Medicare Advantage equivalent approved member increased by 12% year-over-year, indicating higher expenses associated with growth.

There is ongoing ambiguity and potential challenges due to the CMS final Medicare Advantage rule, which could impact future operations and regulatory compliance.

The company is undergoing a transformation process in its Employer & Individual segment, which has yet to return to growth and is currently impacting overall segment performance.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you talk about the scenarios you see potentially playing out this AEP given the CMS final rule and the challenges we're hearing from payers, and how are you managing or positioning the business to isolate yourself from those challenges?

A: (Francis Soistman - eHealth Inc - Chief Executive Officer, Director) Yes, we've been refining our strategy for the upcoming AEP, anticipating significant disruption due to pressures on Medicare Advantage health plans and carriers. We expect increased beneficiary shopping due to changes in supplemental benefits and pressures on Part D. Our role is to assist in this transition, helping beneficiaries navigate these changes, which underscores the value proposition of eHealth.

Q: With higher switching or shopping activity expected, what strategy do you have in place to improve your capture rate of those shoppers?

A: (Francis Soistman - eHealth Inc - Chief Executive Officer, Director) We are focusing on retention and persistency in our book of business through initiatives like the E Perks program, which enhances our value proposition. We're also preparing for increased demand post-election, using analytics to proactively defend and expand our market share amidst the expected volatility.

Q: Within the full year revenue guide, what contribution are you assuming from direct carrier relationships versus the PR side of the business? And what do you think that mix could look like in the next few years?

A: (John Stelben - eHealth Inc - Chief Financial Officer, Senior Vice President) Currently, the Amplify business, which includes direct carrier relationships, is expected to contribute high single digits to around 10% of revenue. Over the next several years, we aim to expand this segment, potentially growing it to 20-25% of total revenues as we add similar sized BPO deals and as carriers seek different distribution models.

Q: Can you provide more details on how the CMS final rule impacts your operations and what measures you are taking to adapt?

A: (Francis Soistman - eHealth Inc - Chief Executive Officer, Director) The CMS final rule introduces several changes, especially around broker compensation and plan offerings by carriers. We are in continuous dialogue with our carrier partners to understand these changes better and adapt our strategies accordingly. Our focus remains on leveraging our compliance expertise and operational agility to navigate these regulatory changes effectively.

Q: How are the recent industry consolidations affecting your market strategy?

A: (Francis Soistman - eHealth Inc - Chief Executive Officer, Director) The ongoing industry consolidations are creating a more favorable competitive environment for us. As smaller players exit the market, we have a better opportunity to enhance our market share and improve profitability. Our strategy is to capitalize on this consolidation by strengthening our marketing efforts and enhancing our service offerings.

Q: What are your expectations for growth in the Medicare Advantage and Supplement plans, and how are you positioning your offerings?

A: (John Stelben - eHealth Inc - Chief Financial Officer, Senior Vice President) We are seeing robust growth in both Medicare Advantage and Supplement plans, driven by our diversified strategy across different fulfillment models. Our focus is on enhancing our platform's capabilities to support this growth, ensuring we can efficiently manage higher volumes and maintain quality service.

