Release Date: May 07, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

Aramark (ARMK, Financial) achieved record total company revenue for any second quarter in its history, along with record second quarter profit in the International segment.

Organic revenue growth was up 9.4% in the second quarter compared to the prior year, driven by substantial base business growth, pricing, and net new business.

The U.S. segment saw a 7% increase in organic revenue, with significant contributions from Collegiate Hospitality, Sports & Entertainment, and workplace experience.

International segment experienced organic revenue growth in every country and region, led by strong performances in mining services in Latin America, business dining in the U.K., and education in Canada.

Aramark (ARMK) is actively expanding its global supply chain and GPO network spend, which now totals $19 billion, enhancing procurement services and creating efficiencies.

Negative Points

Despite positive growth, Aramark (ARMK) continues to navigate challenges related to inflation, although some improvement was noted in the second quarter.

The company is still in the process of selling its remaining ownership stake in the San Antonio Spurs NBA franchise, which adds a layer of financial uncertainty.

Aramark (ARMK) faces intense competition in securing new business, particularly from regional and other major players in the market.

There are ongoing pressures related to the pricing environment, although current strategies have been effective in managing these challenges.

While there has been significant progress in the International segment, currency translation effects and geopolitical risks could impact future performance.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Could you provide additional color on the new business wins mentioned in the prepared remarks? Are you seeing an acceleration or changes in the sales cycle?

A: (John J. Zillmer - CEO & Director) We are experiencing significant momentum in new business development, with a very active pipeline and numerous verbal wins pending contract finalization. The momentum is evident across various sectors, including higher education and K-12, which are still in their selling seasons. We are optimistic about meeting our net new goals for the year.

Q: What are the drivers behind the particularly strong margin performance in the U.S.?

A: (James J. Tarangelo - Senior VP & CFO) The U.S. margin improvement of about 65 basis points is largely driven by supply chain efficiencies and disciplined management of the middle of the P&L. Our operators are optimizing food and labor costs effectively, which is contributing significantly to our margin improvement.

Q: Can you discuss the types of new business wins? Are these primarily new outsourcing opportunities or competitive wins?

A: (John J. Zillmer - CEO & Director) The new business wins are broad-based across all sectors, including significant growth in Business & Industry (B&I) and corrections. The pipeline is strong both domestically and internationally, with about 40% to 45% of new business coming from first-time outsourcing and the remainder from competitive bids.

Q: What is the status of Mantle Ridge's ownership in Aramark?

A: (John J. Zillmer - CEO & Director) The Mantle Ridge vehicle that held Aramark stock has been fully and permanently wound down. All stock controlled by Mantle Ridge has been sold or transferred to long-term holders, and Mantle Ridge no longer holds a stake in Aramark.

Q: How are you managing the pricing environment, especially with new accounts?

A: (John J. Zillmer - CEO & Director) Pricing discussions are part of the negotiation process with new clients, and we ensure that pricing is appropriate to maintain profitability and margin. We have fully recovered from any pricing lag experienced last year and are ahead in the pricing process, feeling positive about the current pricing environment.

Q: Could you provide insights into the expected margin expansion for the rest of the fiscal year?

A: (James J. Tarangelo - Senior VP & CFO) We anticipate continuing the strong margin performance, with underlying levers expected to contribute about 50 basis points to margin improvement. The full impact will depend on how inflation trends and the timing of new business, but we are optimistic about maintaining strong margins.

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.