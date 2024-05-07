Release Date: May 07, 2024

Positive Points

MoneyLion Inc reported a record quarterly revenue of $121 million, marking a 29% year-over-year growth.

The company achieved a record adjusted EBITDA of $23 million for the quarter, reflecting a significant margin expansion.

MoneyLion Inc generated GAAP net income of $7 million and diluted earnings per share of $0.6, reaching a profitability milestone.

Customer base grew to 15.5 million, a 98% increase year-over-year, demonstrating strong market penetration and consumer trust.

The company's marketplace-first strategy and robust enterprise partner network continue to drive cross-sell opportunities and revenue diversification.

Negative Points

Despite overall growth, there were lower conversions on the enterprise side of the business due to reduced marketing spend and macroeconomic headwinds.

The personal loans vertical continues to experience challenges due to the current high-interest rate environment, impacting overall conversion rates.

Some strategic decisions in the media business led to a quarter-over-quarter decline in certain non-core revenue segments.

The forward-flow financing arrangement, while beneficial for cash efficiency, necessitates careful management to avoid potential impacts on financial stability.

Guidance for the second quarter suggests a potential decrease in EBITDA margin compared to the first quarter, indicating possible fluctuations in profitability.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Could you elaborate on the impact of the larger funnel created in Q1 and the AI-driven strategies being implemented to enhance monetization in Q2?

A: Dee Choubey, CEO of MoneyLion, explained that Q1 saw robust consumer business and conversions, with expectations for normalization in Q2. The company leverages AI to personalize consumer interactions, enhancing engagement and benefiting both first-party and enterprise partners. The increase in customer inquiries boosts MoneyLion's information advantage, allowing for more personalized and high-intent consumer interactions, which are crucial for enterprise partners in customer acquisition and retention.

Q: Can you provide an update on the EY partnership and the WOW offering?

A: Dee Choubey mentioned that the EY partnership is progressing well, with positive discussions ongoing and technology development on track for growth impact by late Q4 2024 into 2025. Regarding the WOW offering, it is being positioned as a powerful product bundle, priced at $9.99 per month, offering significant annual benefits and serving as a hub for both first-party and third-party products. This bundle is expected to increase product adoption, recurring revenue, and customer retention.

Q: What are the implications of the forward-flow arrangement on the balance sheet and provision expenses?

A: Rick Correia, CFO, explained that the forward-flow arrangement allows MoneyLion to sell receivables in real-time, improving cash efficiency and eliminating the need for provision expenses related to receivables, as these will no longer be held on the balance sheet.

Q: How is the enterprise segment performing, especially in consumer and personal loans, given the mixed market trends?

A: Dee Choubey highlighted that despite macroeconomic challenges and muted marketing spend by partners affecting conversions, MoneyLion's marketplace business saw growth. The company's diversification efforts and investment in non-lending products like credit cards and insurance are mitigating impacts and driving growth.

Q: What drove the GAAP net income profitability this quarter, and can we expect this trend to continue?

A: Rick Correia attributed the GAAP net income profitability to significant operating leverage derived from the company's platform. With a consistent focus on driving free cash flow and net income, MoneyLion expects to maintain this profitability trend, barring seasonal fluctuations.

Q: Could you discuss the expected impact of the sequential downtick in EBITDA margins as indicated in the guidance for the next quarter?

A: Rick Correia clarified that the slight downtick in EBITDA margins is within the expected range and reflects some seasonality effects. He emphasized the company's confidence in maintaining strong EBITDA margins, aligning with their medium-term targets.

