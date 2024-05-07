Release Date: May 07, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

Revenue increased by 19% and bookings grew by 23%, surpassing the high end of guidance.

Unlevered free cash flow margin reached 32%, indicating strong financial health and operational efficiency.

Successful acquisition and integration of Google Domains, positioning Squarespace as a top domain registrar globally.

Launch of Squarespace Payments in the U.S. has been positively received, enhancing the company's e-commerce capabilities.

Introduction of AI-driven 'Design Intelligence by Squarespace' to augment human creativity in web design, reflecting innovation in product offerings.

Negative Points

The company faces ongoing risks and uncertainties that could materially affect future financial results, as noted in forward-looking statements.

Higher domain registration fees impacted the gross profit margin, which is expected to improve gradually.

The full impact of cross-selling and upselling Google Domains customers has not been realized and is not included in the current financial guidance.

While international expansion is progressing, it requires significant investment and effort to localize services effectively in new markets.

The company is still in the early stages of optimizing and marketing the new domains business, indicating potential underutilization of this asset.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you help us understand the drivers behind the acceleration in unique subscriptions, which was up 15% year over year?

A: Anthony Casalena (CEO): The increase in unique subscriptions is largely driven by new domain subscribers, especially following the Google Domains acquisition. This has significantly increased traffic and new domains coming onto the platform, which are domain-first instead of website-first. This is a major shift from last year and has been a key driver behind the growth in unique subscriptions.

Q: Could you clarify your expectations for Google Domains' contribution to the revenue ranges for the second quarter and fiscal 2024?

A: Nathan Gooden (CFO): While specific contributions from Google Domains won't be continuously broken out, the acquisition has allowed us to raise our guidance due to strength across all channels, including websites, domains, and email. The organic business continues to perform strongly, and the revenue from Google Domains will be recognized over 12 months, contributing to momentum throughout the year.

Q: Can you discuss the 500 basis point improvement in marketing efficiency?

A: Nathan Gooden (CFO): The improvement is largely due to our marketing attribution model, which directs spending to the most effective channels. This has resulted in a healthier top line and efficient marketing spend. We expect to maintain healthy margins on marketing expenses moving forward.

Q: How do you envision customers engaging with the new design intelligence interface?

A: Anthony Casalena (CEO): Design intelligence will be part of the default experience, integrated throughout Squarespace. It aims to augment human creativity with AI, enhancing our design tools while maintaining design integrity. This approach ensures high-quality results by combining technology with our established design standards.

Q: What are the adoption rates for workspace or website products among new domain-first customers?

A: Anthony Casalena (CEO): We are seeing encouraging attach rates for our core products among new domain-first customers. The migration of domains from Google to Squarespace has not yet been completed, and we have not started actively marketing to these customers. However, the initial results are promising, and we expect this to be a significant growth area.

Q: How are you promoting Squarespace payments to your existing customer base, and what is the expected timeline for significant adoption?

A: Anthony Casalena (CEO): The transition to Squarespace payments is expected to be a multiyear journey. Currently, customers can switch to Squarespace payments easily without reentering information, and we've made this process extremely simple. The major shift will occur once we integrate payments into our SaaS tiers, which will provide financial benefits and drive adoption.

