Release Date: May 07, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

Significant revenue growth achieved, with a 67% increase compared to the previous year, driven by higher block hours flown and aircraft fleet expansion.

EBITDA increased approximately 16 times from the previous year, indicating improved operating margins and higher utilization of aircraft.

Strong performance in the ACMI business, which saw a revenue increase of four times compared to the prior year, attributed to strong customer demand and ongoing supply shortages.

Expansion of the fleet with DOT authorization received to increase the size to 20 aircraft, aiming for completion by summer.

Deepened relationship with a key government agency, now utilizing eight dedicated aircraft and chartering over 1,000 ACMI block hours per month, providing a foundation of predictable and reliable revenue.

Negative Points

Net loss reported at $6.3 million, consistent with the previous year's loss of $6.1 million, indicating ongoing challenges in achieving profitability.

Total operating expenses increased significantly to $58.4 million, driven by higher aircraft rent, maintenance, and personnel costs due to fleet expansion.

Approximately $1 million in non-operational expenses and charges related to the unwinding of non-core businesses and other one-time items during the quarter.

Cash and restricted cash decreased to $12.1 million from $17.7 million at the end of the previous year, reflecting higher operational and expansion costs.

Discontinuation of non-core business ventures and projects, indicating a need to refocus on core competencies and potentially lost opportunities in diversification.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you share any insights on changes in demand or customer behavior following the recent aero bankruptcy?

A: (Ryan Goepel, CFO) - There's an opportunity for remaining operators to gain share. We're beginning to see early effects as customers seek alternative solutions for charter flights. We've been able to fulfill additional flights for a key government agency, and we're observing price normalization as competitors no longer offer discounted fares.

Q: Can you give us an update on the state of the cargo business and the broader cargo market?

A: (Ryan Goepel, CFO) - The cargo market presents long-term opportunities, though it's currently challenging due to capacity issues with older aircraft aging out. We're focused on winning new cargo business, and our modern, fuel-efficient aircraft offer a competitive alternative in the market.

Q: With the Department of Transportation's authorization to expand your fleet to 20 aircraft, do you plan to continue renting these aircraft, or will any be purchased?

A: (Ryan Goepel, CFO) - The new aircraft will be rented. While purchasing could be advantageous, we do not see a need to deviate from our current model at this time. We aim to execute this expansion by summer.

Q: Are you moving forward with the electric commuter flight or the warehouse projects mentioned previously?

A: (Ryan Goepel, CFO) - We perform best focusing on our core competency as a narrow-body charter airline. We've decided not to pursue these ventures, aligning with our strategy to focus on profitable growth in our main business areas.

Q: Regarding breakeven operations, is this something we should expect in 2024?

A: (Ryan Goepel, CFO) - We're not providing formal guidance at this time. It's still early in the implementation of our new strategy, and we need to deliver results before making promises. We plan to provide more details in future calls.

Q: Regarding the upfront expenses for new pilots and training as you grow the fleet, is there a specific number for this past quarter?

A: (Ryan Goepel, CFO) - In the prior quarter, it was around $7 million. We've slowed hiring in Q1, with related costs around $5 million due to carrying pilots in excess of available aircraft, considering maintenance schedules.

Q: Was there a cash flow breakeven or cash generative month in the quarter, and how does this look going into May?

A: (Ryan Goepel, CFO) - March was the best month of Q1 and was cash positive. We hope to continue this momentum through April, with a 30% increase in block hours of flying compared to March.

Q: How much of the 30% growth in April is organic?

A: (Ryan Goepel, CFO) - A portion of this growth is due to increased utilization of existing aircraft for contracts, particularly with some customers turning to us following Aero's exit from the market.

