Release Date: May 07, 2024

Positive Points

Sterling Infrastructure Inc (STRL, Financial) reported a record first quarter with earnings per share of $1, representing a 56% increase over the previous year.

The company achieved a 30% growth in operating income and a 9% revenue growth, indicating strong margin expansion and profitability.

Sterling Infrastructure Inc (STRL) ended the quarter with a robust backlog of $2.35 billion, up 45% from the first quarter of 2023, suggesting a healthy pipeline of future projects.

The company's largest and highest margin segment, Energy Infrastructure, saw a 12% increase in operating income despite a 10% revenue decline, reflecting efficiency and a strong focus on high-value projects.

Sterling Infrastructure Inc (STRL) reported a strong liquidity position with $480 million in cash and a net debt balance of $145 million, providing financial flexibility for future growth and acquisitions.

Negative Points

The first quarter revenue was negatively impacted by severe weather conditions, particularly in the Southeast and East Coast, which affected project timelines and productivity.

Despite overall growth, the Energy Infrastructure segment experienced a 10% decline in revenue, mainly due to weather impacts and scheduling of large project starts.

The company's commercial business within the Building Solutions segment declined by $10 million, aligning with expectations but highlighting challenges in that area.

General and administrative expenses increased by $4 million due to the PPG acquisition and inflationary pressures, indicating rising operational costs.

While the company is exploring growth through acquisitions, particularly in infrastructure services, finding the right deals that align with strategic goals remains a challenge and requires careful selection to ensure value creation.

Q & A Highlights

Q: How do you see the rest of the year playing out for infrastructure, considering the headwinds faced in the first quarter?

A: Joseph Cutillo, CEO, explained that despite the headwinds and difficult comparisons from large projects started in early 2023, they anticipate a rebound and year-over-year growth starting in the second quarter, continuing into the second half of the year. He emphasized the strong backlog which supports robust growth expectations.

Q: With the Northeast getting busier, how might this impact the margin profile going forward?

A: Joseph Cutillo, CEO, noted that while margins in the Northeast are generally lower due to the nature of the projects, the company is expanding southwards and engaging in data center projects which could improve profitability. He highlighted ongoing success in these new ventures as of the second quarter.

Q: Can you provide specifics on the contributions from PPG this quarter and its impact on year-on-year margin expansion in building solutions?

A: Ronald Ballschmiede, CFO, mentioned that both PPG and the slab business experienced significant organic growth, contributing positively to the margins. Joseph Cutillo added that while PPG's margins are slightly better than the average residential side, they do not significantly alter the overall margin profile due to their scale relative to total revenues.

Q: Regarding new opportunities in semiconductors, pharma, and food and beverage, can these be pursued organically, or is acquisition necessary?

A: Joseph Cutillo, CEO, stated that these opportunities can be pursued organically given their existing capabilities in site development. However, he also expressed interest in acquisitions that would broaden their service offerings, particularly in electrical and mechanical services, to enhance their competitiveness in these sectors.

Q: How do you expect the margins in the infrastructure segment to trend throughout the year?

A: Ronald Ballschmiede, CFO, indicated that the margin trends would continue to be influenced by the geographic mix of projects, with ongoing improvements expected as newer, higher-margin projects commence. Joseph Cutillo added that the overall margin improvement is supported by better pricing, supply chain normalization, and larger project scales.

Q: Can you discuss the multi-year opportunities for transportation and building solutions segments?

A: Joseph Cutillo, CEO, highlighted the strong backlog in transportation solutions, predicting robust growth and margin expansion over the next three to four years. For building solutions, he pointed to sustained growth driven by population increases in key markets like Dallas, Houston, and Phoenix, coupled with high demand for first-time housing.

