Release Date: May 07, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

Addus HomeCare Corp reported a strong financial performance with a total revenue of $280.7 million in Q1 2024, marking an 11.6% increase year-over-year.

Adjusted earnings per share increased by 24.7% to $1.21, compared to $0.97 in the first quarter of 2023.

The company experienced robust cash flows, allowing for a reduction in debt balance to $101.4 million and maintaining a healthy cash balance of approximately $77 million.

Addus HomeCare Corp continues to benefit from favorable reimbursement rates in its personal care segment and has seen a Medicare hospice reimbursement increase of approximately 3.1%.

The company is actively pursuing acquisitions to enhance scale in existing markets and enter new markets, aligning with its growth strategy and the new Medicaid Access rule.

Negative Points

The final Medicaid Access rule retains the challenging 80% compensation requirement, which could impact operational flexibility and cost management.

Despite positive adjustments, the Medicaid Access rule still presents potential long-term challenges for smaller providers, possibly affecting industry dynamics.

Home health segment revenue decreased by 3.1% year-over-year, indicating ongoing pressures from the shift of Medicare beneficiaries to Medicare Advantage.

The implementation of the Medicaid Access rule over six years introduces uncertainty and potential legal and administrative challenges that could affect operational planning.

While the company has made significant progress in value-based care, revenue from these contracts remains immaterial, suggesting a need for further development and scaling.

Q & A Highlights

Q: How are you thinking about the kinds of assets you'd be interested in for acquisitions, focusing on personal care or home nursing?

A: (Brian Poff, CFO) Our focus remains largely on bolstering our personal care services in markets we currently operate in. With the Medicaid Access rule now clear, size and scale are crucial. We're looking at acquisitions in personal care that build scale in our current markets and considering entering new markets at scale. Adding clinical services where we have strong personal care presence is also important.

Q: Can you provide an estimate of the unmitigated impact of the 80-20 rule as it impacts your P&L today?

A: (R. Dirk Allison, CEO) We can't provide a specific number due to ongoing uncertainties and changes that might occur over the six-year timeframe. Our approach is to grow market share, invest in technology, and improve cost efficiency to handle any impact from the 80-20 rule.

Q: What are your expectations for states to improve rates in response to the 80-20 rule, ensuring there are enough providers to deliver care?

A: (W. Bradley Bickham, COO) We expect some pressure on states to raise rates due to the need for transparency in rate formulation. States will likely need to maintain or grow personal care programs to avoid costlier institutional settings.

Q: How much clinical supervision costs are currently sitting in your G&A line that could be reclassified to direct care for the 80-20 rule?

A: (R. Dirk Allison, CEO) It's hard to define what qualifies as clinical supervision under the new rule, so we can't specify what percentage could be reclassified. However, including clinical supervisory salaries in the rule's definition will be beneficial.

Q: What is the current penetration of value-based contracts within your business, and how quickly could this scale with your new IT system?

A: (W. Bradley Bickham, COO) We currently have seven value-based contracts covering over 6,000 clients. While still immaterial revenue-wise, there's significant interest from payers in expanding these programs, which we can now scale more effectively with our new IT system.

Q: Given the changes to the CDPAP program in New York, does this alter your long-term strategy in the state?

A: (R. Dirk Allison, CEO) CDPAP represents a small part of our revenue and operates at a very low margin. We continue to monitor the situation, but New York is not a primary focus for investments or acquisitions due to its limited opportunities for our strategic goals.

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.