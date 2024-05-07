Vishay Precision Group Inc (VPG) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript Highlights: Record Gross Margins Amidst Revenue Challenges

Discover how VPG achieved a historic high in gross margins and strategic insights from the latest earnings call.

Author's Avatar
Summary
  • Revenue: $80.8 million, at the low end of guidance.
  • Gross Margin: Reached a record level for VPG.
  • Net Income: Adjusted net earnings were $5.7 million.
  • Earnings Per Share (EPS): Adjusted EPS of $0.42 per diluted share.
  • Adjusted EBITDA: $12.3 million, with an EBITDA margin of 15.3%.
  • Adjusted Free Cash Flow: $4.2 million.
  • Book-to-Bill Ratio: Improved to 0.93 from 0.84 in the previous quarter.
  • Stock Repurchases: $2.8 million worth of stock or 85,000 shares repurchased in the quarter.
Article's Main Image

Release Date: May 07, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

  • Vishay Precision Group Inc achieved record gross margin despite lower revenue, reflecting ongoing cost reduction initiatives.
  • The company continues to repurchase its common stock, enhancing shareholder value.
  • Vishay Precision Group Inc is focusing on strategic growth initiatives, targeting larger and faster-growing markets through both organic and inorganic strategies.
  • The company received an initial order for a new solution targeting aluminum mills, expanding its market reach.
  • Vishay Precision Group Inc reported solid cash flow generation with adjusted EBITDA of $12.3 million and adjusted free cash flow of $4.2 million.

Negative Points

  • Vishay Precision Group Inc experienced a revenue decline compared to the previous year and the last quarter, with sales at the low end of guidance.
  • Orders remained flat sequentially, reflecting continued soft demand in key sectors like industrial weighing and semiconductor test equipment.
  • The company's Sensors segment saw a significant decline in revenue and bookings, particularly in precision resistors and semiconductor test equipment.
  • Weighing solutions segment also reported lower sales and flat orders, indicating soft demand in industrial weighing and precision agriculture markets.
  • The expected recovery in demand has been pushed out to later in the year, indicating ongoing challenges in the macroeconomic environment.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you discuss your expectations for growth investments and OpEx projections for the year?
A: Ziv Shoshani, President and CEO of Vishay Precision Group, explained that the company is slightly behind on hiring for business development and engineering, which is intended to accelerate organic growth. The OpEx for the year will primarily support cost reduction initiatives and high-volume product lines, with some investments already realized in Q1.

Q: Is the current higher gross margin sustainable and part of the long-term model?
A: Ziv Shoshani confirmed that the target of a 45% gross margin is still viable and believes that the current gross margin, which is ahead of plan, is sustainable due to favorable exchange rates, product mix, and sales revenue.

Q: Can you provide details on the multimillion-dollar award from an EV toll customer in the measurement systems segment?
A: Ziv Shoshani stated that the eVTOL sector is a new area for DTS, which traditionally served automotive and defense markets. The company expects this sector to grow by at least 20% year-over-year, with significant prototype testing already underway with key customers.

Q: What are the current trends and expectations for the avionics, military, and space segment going into the second quarter?
A: Ziv Shoshani mentioned that the company is selling two product lines to the AMS market: precision resistors and DTS products. The precision resistors are project-based and sustainable, while DTS products, particularly for military applications, are awaiting funding release. He expressed hope that significant orders would be placed in the second half of the year.

Q: What are the operational efficiencies and structural changes in gross margin expectations?
A: Ziv Shoshani highlighted that the company's gross margin has structurally improved due to enhanced manufacturing efficiencies and cost reductions, which offset the impact of lower volume. This improvement supports the company's long-term profitability targets.

Q: What is the status of operational tax rates and their impact on financial projections for 2024?
A: William Clancy, CFO, noted that the GAAP tax rate increased primarily due to a higher proportion of income in higher tax rate jurisdictions. The operational tax rate for 2024 is projected to be between 26% and 28%.

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.